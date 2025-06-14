top
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer

MCC San Francisco Pride in the Castro - Fundraising for LYRIC

Saturday, June 14, 2025
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fundraiser
Rev. Daniel Borysewicz
Hot Johnnie's Smokehouse
4077 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114-2535
Metropolitan Community Church San Francisco is raising money to benefit the work of LYRIC at this exciting event that will feature delicious food and drinks, dancing and drag performances, and a special spotlight on the upcoming documentary podcast "When We All Get To Heaven", which chronicles the powerful history of MCCSF during the AIDS years. It also marks a special milestone: MCCSFs 55th anniversary, honoring more than half a century of queer spirituality and community leadership.

Saturday, June 14, 2025
4:00 PM 7:00 PM

Hot Johnnies Smokehouse (18th St., Castro)

Sliding scale: $10 - $30 per person

TICKETS ON SALE! https://bpt.me/6652012

- Celebrate MCC San Francisco's 55th Anniversary: fifty-five years of queer spirituality!
- Fabulous food & drinks
- Cash Bar for Alcohol w/ ID
- Music by DJ Sergio Fedasz
- Dazzling drag performances by Alex U. Inn, Olivia Hart, Alexis Miranda and possibly more!
- Sneak preview of the powerful podcast documentary: When We All Get To Heaven The AIDS Years at MCC San Francisco

Raise vital funds for LYRIC, supporting LGBTQ+ youth. (https://lyric.org)
Build community, celebrate Pride, and honor our legacy.
For more information: https://bpt.me/6652012
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 28, 2025 8:33AM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
