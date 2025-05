Metropolitan Community Church San Francisco is raising money to benefit the work of LYRIC at this exciting event that will feature delicious food and drinks, dancing and drag performances, and a special spotlight on the upcoming documentary podcast "When We All Get To Heaven", which chronicles the powerful history of MCCSF during the AIDS years. It also marks a special milestone: MCCSFs 55th anniversary, honoring more than half a century of queer spirituality and community leadership.Date & Time:Saturday, June 14, 20254:00 PM 7:00 PMLocation:Hot Johnnies Smokehouse (18th St., Castro)Tickets:Sliding scale: $10 - $30 per personTICKETS ON SALE! https://bpt.me/6652012 What to Expect:- Celebrate MCC San Francisco's 55th Anniversary: fifty-five years of queer spirituality!- Fabulous food & drinks- Cash Bar for Alcohol w/ ID- Music by DJ Sergio Fedasz- Dazzling drag performances by Alex U. Inn, Olivia Hart, Alexis Miranda and possibly more!- Sneak preview of the powerful podcast documentary: When We All Get To Heaven The AIDS Years at MCC San FranciscoWhy We're Gathering:Raise vital funds for LYRIC, supporting LGBTQ+ youth. ( https://lyric.org Build community, celebrate Pride, and honor our legacy.