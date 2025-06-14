From the Open-Publishing Calendar
MCC San Francisco Pride in the Castro - Fundraising for LYRIC
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Rev. Daniel Borysewicz
Location Details:
Hot Johnnie's Smokehouse
4077 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114-2535
4077 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114-2535
Metropolitan Community Church San Francisco is raising money to benefit the work of LYRIC at this exciting event that will feature delicious food and drinks, dancing and drag performances, and a special spotlight on the upcoming documentary podcast "When We All Get To Heaven", which chronicles the powerful history of MCCSF during the AIDS years. It also marks a special milestone: MCCSFs 55th anniversary, honoring more than half a century of queer spirituality and community leadership.
Date & Time:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
4:00 PM 7:00 PM
Location:
Hot Johnnies Smokehouse (18th St., Castro)
Tickets:
Sliding scale: $10 - $30 per person
TICKETS ON SALE! https://bpt.me/6652012
What to Expect:
- Celebrate MCC San Francisco's 55th Anniversary: fifty-five years of queer spirituality!
- Fabulous food & drinks
- Cash Bar for Alcohol w/ ID
- Music by DJ Sergio Fedasz
- Dazzling drag performances by Alex U. Inn, Olivia Hart, Alexis Miranda and possibly more!
- Sneak preview of the powerful podcast documentary: When We All Get To Heaven The AIDS Years at MCC San Francisco
Why We're Gathering:
Raise vital funds for LYRIC, supporting LGBTQ+ youth. (https://lyric.org)
Build community, celebrate Pride, and honor our legacy.
For more information: https://bpt.me/6652012
