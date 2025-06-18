Cleaner Stormwater, Cleaner Bay

Date:

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

City of Sunnyvale

Location Details:

Online. RSVP for a Zoom Link.

Josh Quigley, Policy Manager at Save The Bay, discusses an important source of pollution in the San Francisco Bay: stormwater. Discover how policy and nature-based solutions help keep trash, microplastics and other pollutants out of our Bay. Explore how you can help make a difference.

