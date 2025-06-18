From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Cleaner Stormwater, Cleaner Bay
Date:
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Location Details:
Online. RSVP for a Zoom Link.
Josh Quigley, Policy Manager at Save The Bay, discusses an important source of pollution in the San Francisco Bay: stormwater. Discover how policy and nature-based solutions help keep trash, microplastics and other pollutants out of our Bay. Explore how you can help make a difference.
For more information: https://bit.ly/onlinecalendarSSS
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 28, 2025 8:21AM
