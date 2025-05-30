From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Refuse Rate Board Hearing for Recology rate hike demands
Date:
Friday, May 30, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SF City Hall
Email:
Phone:
(415) 554-7500
Location Details:
City Hall room 416
YOUR GARBAGE RATES WILL GO UP 30% UNLESS YOU PROTEST!
While in the past it was possible to call-in during the meeting, it looks like even that option was removed requiring personal attendance from protesters thus making sure no opposition would be voiced. To nail the last nail in the coffin, the hearing room is infested with Recology shills leaving almost no space for the public. Emails and phone calls are not accepted. The only way your protest will be counted is for you to send it by snail mail and at least 51% of ratepayers must say NO. If it's only half - we all lose and Recology wins. Again.
This hike will amount to 30% fee increase in 3 years. Landlords will pass them on to tenants so it affects ALL SF residents. But the true bombshell all CA residents needs to know is this: RECOLOGY IS NOT A LEGAL MONOPOLY. Cities that say otherwise are violating a 1994 court order granting all Californians the right to sell or donate your recycling to any recycler you wish only when or if you need it.
For more information: https://www.sf.gov/proposition-218-notice-...
