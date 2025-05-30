Refuse Rate Board Hearing for Recology rate hike demands

Date:

Friday, May 30, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SF City Hall

Email:

Phone:

(415) 554-7500

Location Details:

City Hall room 416

YOUR GARBAGE RATES WILL GO UP 30% UNLESS YOU PROTEST!



While in the past it was possible to call-in during the meeting, it looks like even that option was removed requiring personal attendance from protesters thus making sure no opposition would be voiced. To nail the last nail in the coffin, the hearing room is infested with Recology shills leaving almost no space for the public. Emails and phone calls are not accepted. The only way your protest will be counted is for you to send it by snail mail and at least 51% of ratepayers must say NO. If it's only half - we all lose and Recology wins. Again.



This hike will amount to 30% fee increase in 3 years. Landlords will pass them on to tenants so it affects ALL SF residents. But the true bombshell all CA residents needs to know is this: RECOLOGY IS NOT A LEGAL MONOPOLY. Cities that say otherwise are violating a 1994 court order granting all Californians the right to sell or donate your recycling to any recycler you wish only when or if you need it.



