From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
#TeslaTakedown San Jose
Date:
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Cristina & Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign•3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117 US
Corner of Stevens Creek & Winchester Blvds.
Corner of Stevens Creek & Winchester Blvds.
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
Instructions:
Bring a high visibility sign, a flag, a friend!
Wear sun protection (sun screen, hat).
Bring water to stay hydrated.
Protest together at the corner of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
Instructions:
Bring a high visibility sign, a flag, a friend!
Wear sun protection (sun screen, hat).
Bring water to stay hydrated.
Protest together at the corner of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: http://teslatakedown.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 27, 2025 12:38PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network