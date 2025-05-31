#TeslaTakedown San Jose

Date:

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Cristina & Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign•3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117 US

Corner of Stevens Creek & Winchester Blvds.

Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



Instructions:



Bring a high visibility sign, a flag, a friend!



Wear sun protection (sun screen, hat).



Bring water to stay hydrated.



Protest together at the corner of Winchester Blvd & Stevens Creek Blvd.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla