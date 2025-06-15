From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bodily Autonomy! Trans and Reproductive Rights
Date:
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
National Mobilization for Reproductive Justic
Email:
Location Details:
Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer
Online - Reproductive Freedom Summer: Bodily Autonomy!
Trans and Reproductive Rights United by National Mobilization for Repro Justice
First in a series of three monthly online panel discussions that will highlight key questions in the movements to defend bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. Speakers from different organizations and regions will discuss issues of concern and how to take action.
June 15 panel addresses “Bodily Autonomy! Trans and Reproductive Rights United
(July 20 event looks at “Intersections of Reproductive and DisabilityJustice.” August 17 forum will feature “Voices from Embattled States.” Programs start at 3pm PDT/4pm MDT/5pm CDT/6pm EDT.)
Link or instructions for more information:: Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer
Info: http://www.ReproJusticeNow.org, info [at] ReproJusticeNow.org
When
Sun Jun 15 from 3pm PST
Online, based in Seattle
For more information: http://www.ReproJusticeNow.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 27, 2025 11:18AM
