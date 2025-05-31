Tesla Takedown Seaside - Protest Elon Musk's Illegal Government Takeover

Date:

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Erim Foster

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership

1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955

Join us EVERY Saturday at 12pm to protest Elon Musk and his unconstitutional dismantling of the federal government. Bring a sign, your friends, musical instruments, whatever makes you happy.



Elon Musk may have faded into the shadows but DOGE is still engaged in an administrative coup of the federal government. Musk and his crew have also stolen untold amounts of private data from various federal agencies, possibly the largest data breach in history.



They've caused immense harm by dismantling USAID and have set their sights on everything from Social Security to the NIH and FAA next. Make no mistake, their end goal is the destruction of the US Federal Government and its ability to check corporate power and provide basic services.



How this develops in Washington remains to be seen, but as US citizens we can exercise our 1st Amendment right to peacefully protest. Elon Musk's access to money is largely based on Tesla stock, which is currently valued at 15-20 times that of other car companies. Driving down the share price is a direct attack on Elon's power.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media. It's up to the people to stand up and fight for democracy and against fascism.



Let me reiterate, this is meant to be a peaceful protest and we cannot legally obstruct Tesla business or block the driveways. I would also ask that you not harass Tesla owners that come into the dealership as that's counter productive and antagonizes people who probably bought their cars before these events took place.