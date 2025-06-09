Protest Against the Trump Regime

Date:

Monday, June 09, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Civil Rights Group

Location Details:

Corner of Ocean and Water Streets in Santa Cruz

Every Monday 4:30- 5:30 pm we're protesting all of the assaults on our civil rights by Musk, DOGE, Trump and his minions. Come join us! There are pre-made signs available. Current issues include ICE kidnappings (e.g., Andry, Kilmar, Jerce) and attacks on free speech. We are peaceful and try not to get into it with any hecklers.