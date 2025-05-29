From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Drop the Charges Against the Stanford 12
Date:
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hands Off! Campaign Stanford CA
Location Details:
Palo Alto Courthouse 270 Grant Avenue Palo Alto, CA 94306
Rally @ Palo Alto Courthouse! Tell Santa Clara County: drop the charges against the Stanford 12!
Twelve Stanford student protesters are facing felony charges.
They were peacefully conducting a sit-in at the Stanford president’s office last June for Palestine. Let’s show out for their arraignment!
When: Thursday, May 29 1:30
Where: Palo Alto Courthouse
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 24, 2025 4:38PM
