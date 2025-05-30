From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland: Middle Agers Against Fascism - We Protest Every Friday
Date:
Friday, May 30, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Across from Grand Lake Theater
Grand Avenue & Lake Park Avenue
Oakland, CA 94610
Moms, Dads, Kids, Seniors - families welcome!
This a local Indivisible event! Help raise awareness of harmful government policy through a show of public dissent across from the Grand Lake Theater every Friday 5-6:30pm.
We have great signs 🪧-some to loan, good vibes, music. We are working to build a community that revels in diversity and stands up for one another.
Join us for one evening or every week, bring the kids -we are moms too! We are waiting for you. 🌺
Every Friday 5-6pm
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/788...
