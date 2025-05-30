Oakland: Middle Agers Against Fascism - We Protest Every Friday

Date:

Friday, May 30, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible

Location Details:

Across from Grand Lake Theater

Grand Avenue & Lake Park Avenue

Oakland, CA 94610



Moms, Dads, Kids, Seniors - families welcome!

This a local Indivisible event! Help raise awareness of harmful government policy through a show of public dissent across from the Grand Lake Theater every Friday 5-6:30pm.



We have great signs 🪧-some to loan, good vibes, music. We are working to build a community that revels in diversity and stands up for one another.



Join us for one evening or every week, bring the kids -we are moms too! We are waiting for you. 🌺



Every Friday 5-6pm