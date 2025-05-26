Oakland: Protest Against Trump & Admin. - Every Monday

Date:

Monday, May 26, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible

Location Details:

Intersection of High Street and MacArthur Blvd

Oakland, CA 94619

This a local Indivisible event!



We protest every Monday @ 5 PM – 6 PM



Join the local neighbors in demonstration against the Trump Administration. Let’s demonstrate to evening commuters that resistance against harmful government policy is strong (& easy).



Bring a sign, we often have extra to loan. Most importantly, bring yourself because none of us are alone when we stand together as neighbors.



Come join us!