Oakland: Protest Against Trump & Admin. - Every Monday
Date:
Monday, May 26, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Intersection of High Street and MacArthur Blvd
Oakland, CA 94619
This a local Indivisible event!
We protest every Monday @ 5 PM – 6 PM
Join the local neighbors in demonstration against the Trump Administration. Let’s demonstrate to evening commuters that resistance against harmful government policy is strong (& easy).
Bring a sign, we often have extra to loan. Most importantly, bring yourself because none of us are alone when we stand together as neighbors.
Come join us!
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/785...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 24, 2025 10:32AM
