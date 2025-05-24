From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose: No Kings! No Project 2025! Rally & March for Democracy
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 San Jose & Indivisible San Jose
Location Details:
St. James Park
180 North First Street
San Jose, CA 95113
Peaceful protest. Families welcome!
180 North First Street
San Jose, CA 95113
Peaceful protest. Families welcome!
Date & time: Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 at 12 PM/noon
Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/protest-march-50501-san-jose-tickets-1371884386129
50501 San Jose: https://linktr.ee/SANJOSE50501
Indivisible San Jose: https://www.indivisiblesanjose.org/
50501 San Jose is partnering with Indivisible San Jose to protest the Trump administration and Project 2025.
June 14th is Flag Day and Donald Trump's birthday. Donald Trump plans to have a tanks parade in the street. It will be made-for-TV display of military, dictator-esque dominance for his birthday, a spectacle meant to look like strength.
Please join us for a peaceful protest and march to reclaim the flag for ALL Americans, and to take a stand against the executive overreach and human rights violations of the current administration.
We the people reject Project 2025!
50501 stands for 50 States, 50 Protest, 1 Day. We are a national grassroots movement focused on coordinating peaceful protests against fascism.
June 14th is a national day of peaceful action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies.
We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.
We want a government that works for the people, not for the billionaires!
✅ Bring signs or props → Make your message visible and try to write on both sides of your signs
✅ Recruit friends → The more people, the more power.
✅ Record everything → Post photos/videos with #50501movement and #NoKings and tag 50501sanjose on social media
✅Bring sunscreen, water, and snacks. This is an outdoor event, and we want to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe.
A core principle behind all No Kings and 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. No Kings website: https://www.nokings.org/
Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/protest-march-50501-san-jose-tickets-1371884386129
50501 San Jose: https://linktr.ee/SANJOSE50501
Indivisible San Jose: https://www.indivisiblesanjose.org/
50501 San Jose is partnering with Indivisible San Jose to protest the Trump administration and Project 2025.
June 14th is Flag Day and Donald Trump's birthday. Donald Trump plans to have a tanks parade in the street. It will be made-for-TV display of military, dictator-esque dominance for his birthday, a spectacle meant to look like strength.
Please join us for a peaceful protest and march to reclaim the flag for ALL Americans, and to take a stand against the executive overreach and human rights violations of the current administration.
We the people reject Project 2025!
50501 stands for 50 States, 50 Protest, 1 Day. We are a national grassroots movement focused on coordinating peaceful protests against fascism.
June 14th is a national day of peaceful action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies.
We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.
We want a government that works for the people, not for the billionaires!
✅ Bring signs or props → Make your message visible and try to write on both sides of your signs
✅ Recruit friends → The more people, the more power.
✅ Record everything → Post photos/videos with #50501movement and #NoKings and tag 50501sanjose on social media
✅Bring sunscreen, water, and snacks. This is an outdoor event, and we want to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe.
A core principle behind all No Kings and 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. No Kings website: https://www.nokings.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 24, 2025 8:11AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network