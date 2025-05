Date & time: Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 at 12 PM/noonInfo: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/protest-march-50501-san-jose-tickets-1371884386129 50501 San Jose: https://linktr.ee/SANJOSE50501 Indivisible San Jose: https://www.indivisiblesanjose.org/ 50501 San Jose is partnering with Indivisible San Jose to protest the Trump administration and Project 2025.June 14th is Flag Day and Donald Trump's birthday. Donald Trump plans to have a tanks parade in the street. It will be made-for-TV display of military, dictator-esque dominance for his birthday, a spectacle meant to look like strength.Please join us for a peaceful protest and march to reclaim the flag for ALL Americans, and to take a stand against the executive overreach and human rights violations of the current administration.We the people reject Project 2025!50501 stands for 50 States, 50 Protest, 1 Day. We are a national grassroots movement focused on coordinating peaceful protests against fascism.June 14th is a national day of peaceful action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies.We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.We want a government that works for the people, not for the billionaires!✅ Bring signs or props → Make your message visible and try to write on both sides of your signs✅ Recruit friends → The more people, the more power.✅ Record everything → Post photos/videos with #50501movement and #NoKings and tag 50501sanjose on social media✅Bring sunscreen, water, and snacks. This is an outdoor event, and we want to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe.A core principle behind all No Kings and 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. No Kings website: https://www.nokings.org/