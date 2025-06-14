From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey: No Kings! Pro-Democracy Protest
Saturday, June 14, 2025
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
50501 CA - Monterey Bay
Window On The Bay Park
717 Del Monte Ave
Monterey, CA 93940
50501 MONTEREY: NO KINGS! PROTEST RALLY
Date & time: Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 at 2 – 4pm
Location: Window On The Bay Park, Monterey 93940
Info: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/784644/
On June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. An excessively expensive spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.
In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies.
We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.
🚨On Saturday, June 14, we’re taking to the streets nationwide. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.🚨
The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump and his MAGA minions. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.
On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.
A core principle behind all 50501 events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
No Kings website: https://www.nokings.org/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/784644/
