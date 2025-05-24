From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Takedown Tesla Stanford Mall

Date:

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

the wolves

Location Details:

Stanford shopping center. We start at show room's entrance that is at the end of Plum Dr. in Palo Alto



Our march THROUGH the mall starts at 1 pm. Street Theater with roles for all, protest songs and a lot more. This event sponsored by The Wolves, the Raging Grannies, and Indivisible Palo Alto Plus.



The Saturday #teslatakedown doesn’t stop there as Palo Alto, the original of home of Tesla, has not one but TWO show rooms! The second is at 4180 el Camino real where we line the street from 1:30 to 3:30pm. Peak time is 2:30pm when we rally round the red Tesla logo sign out front near the entrance for entertainment! sponsored by Indivisible Palo Alto Plus. For important info from this sponsor to read before attending either event go to







