Ramallah Friends School Presentation
Date:
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Quakers for Peace
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/b1fwZBJBSa2bPNYK8dH6OA#/registration
Founded by Quakers in 1869, Ramallah Friends School plays an essential role for the students and their community on the West Bank in Palestine. Learn about the school and how you can support its important work with Rania Ma'ayeh, Head of School.
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/b1fwZBJBSa2bPNYK8dH6OA#/registration
