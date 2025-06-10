From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fund Care, Not Billionaires! National Strategy Call for Saving Health Care Now!

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Other

National Nurses United

Online via Zoom
Fund Care, Not Billionaires! National Strategy Call - Medicare for All Now!
When: Jun 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM PT
Who: Nurses, activists, and everyone & anyone concerned about saving U.S. health care
Please join: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JMDam-0KSKGnMMgdfH_nGQ#/registration
Yesterday, House Republicans passed their budget bill that would slash over $1 trillion from Medicaid and Medicare — and it’s even worse than we thought.
While most of the country was asleep early Thursday, the GOP made last-second edits to their federal spending package in order to gain the support of the far-right hardliners in their party.
Not only will this megabill cut at least $715 billion from Medicaid and other vital, lifesaving health care programs, but it will also:
--Add red-tape and cost-sharing requirements to Medicaid intended to prevent people from getting the care they need.1
--Throw at least 13.7 million people off their health insurance (and that’s likely a low estimate given the late amendments).2
--Trigger $500 BILLION in Medicare cuts to pay for the deficit caused by this bill’s tax giveaways for millionaires and billionaires.3
This bill represents the largest cut to Medicare and Medicaid EVER!
The silver lining is that this radical budget is not final. Next, it must go through the same process in the Senate, where Senate Republicans have expressed doubts about a variety of the budget’s components. As we continue to keep the pressure on our senators to oppose this budget, we also need to make sure House Republicans who lied about keeping their hands off Medicaid and Medicare are held accountable.
This bill is just the latest in a series of unprecedented attacks on the working class by the billionaire class (and their allies in Congress & the current administration)— join us on this upcoming nationwide strategy call to talk more about these attacks and what we can do to take action to strengthen our movement.
National Nurses United, with more than 225,000 members nationwide, is the largest union and professional association of registered nurses in U.S. history.
For more information: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JMDam-...
