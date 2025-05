Community Forum On The Dangerous Battery Fires At Moss LandingJoin us for a powerful and informative event aimed at addressing the ongoing impacts of the Vistra chemical disaster in our community. This forum will bring together local voices, national experts, and medical professionals to answer questions and demand action.WHENJune 1, 2025 1:00 pm- 3:00 pmWHEREPrunedale Grange17890 Moro Rd.Salinas, California, 93907SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDE• Chemical Exposure Researcher, Dr. Beatrice Golomb from UCSD • Independent Disaster Testing Expert, Scott Smith • East Palestine, OH Resident, Jami WallaceCONTACTSJami Wallace - jamiwallace77 [at] outlook.com - 330.314.4422Brian Roeder- brian(@roeder3.com- 831.737.0689SPONSORED BY:CON®LAWKEENAN LAW FIRM