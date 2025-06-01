From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Community Forum On The Dangerous Battery Fires At Moss Landing
Date:
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Law Firms
Location Details:
Prunedale Grange
17890 Moro Rd.
Salinas, California, 93907
Community Forum On The Dangerous Battery Fires At Moss Landing
Join us for a powerful and informative event aimed at addressing the ongoing impacts of the Vistra chemical disaster in our community. This forum will bring together local voices, national experts, and medical professionals to answer questions and demand action.
WHEN
June 1, 2025 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
WHERE
Prunedale Grange
17890 Moro Rd.
Salinas, California, 93907
SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDE
• Chemical Exposure Researcher, Dr. Beatrice Golomb from UCSD • Independent Disaster Testing Expert, Scott Smith • East Palestine, OH Resident, Jami Wallace
CONTACTS
Jami Wallace - jamiwallace77 [at] outlook.com- 330.314.4422
Brian Roeder- brian(@roeder3.com- 831.737.0689
SPONSORED BY:
CON®
LAW
KEENAN LAW FIRM
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 23, 2025 10:16AM
