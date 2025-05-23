From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Anti-war Open Mic
Date:
Friday, May 23, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
Nirvana Soul Coffee
315 South 1st Street
San José, CA 95112
315 South 1st Street
San José, CA 95112
Come hang out and share sound and vibes with @sanjoseagainstwar at @nirvanasoulcoffee!
Speak your mind about genocide.
Read poetry.
Perform a song.
Sponsored by San José Against War and Nirvana Soul Coffee
Speak your mind about genocide.
Read poetry.
Perform a song.
Sponsored by San José Against War and Nirvana Soul Coffee
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ25l5qJW2x/
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 22, 2025 11:10PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network