Queer Agroecology Day
Date:
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology
Location Details:
94 Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz
Queer Agroecology embraces and uplifts queer folks at the intersections of nature. It highlights and honors the naturalness of the queer and trans experiences, offering examples of queerness thriving in ecology. We will discuss how nature reflects humanity, celebrate our ties, and open up a conversation on resilience to modern challenges of equity.
We will have a panel conversation with guest speakers, discussion-based craft, painting, music from Iyáari, lunch provided by Cowell Coffee Shop, and an open mic!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1512054316...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 22, 2025 1:31PM
