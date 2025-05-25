Queer Agroecology Day

Date:

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

UC Santa Cruz Center for Agroecology

Location Details:

94 Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz

Queer Agroecology embraces and uplifts queer folks at the intersections of nature. It highlights and honors the naturalness of the queer and trans experiences, offering examples of queerness thriving in ecology. We will discuss how nature reflects humanity, celebrate our ties, and open up a conversation on resilience to modern challenges of equity.



We will have a panel conversation with guest speakers, discussion-based craft, painting, music from Iyáari, lunch provided by Cowell Coffee Shop, and an open mic!