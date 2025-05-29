From the Open-Publishing Calendar
ACLU Webinar: Threats to Free Speech and Due Process at Colleges and Universities
Date:
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz ACLU
Location Details:
Zoom Registration: https://bit.ly/ACLUSantaCruzMay29Event
The Santa Cruz County Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California will host a Zoom webinar on May 29, from 7-9 pm, entitled "Threats to Free Speech and Due Process at Colleges and Universities, and How Non-citizens Can Protect Their Rights and Themselves." The webinar will address other periods in the United States when the government trampled on the Constitutional rights of both citizens and non-citizens, including the Chinese Exclusion Act of the 1880s, the Palmer Raids in 1919-20, Japanese American mass incarceration in the 1940s, and McCarthyism in the 1950s. We will then provide and discuss resources for students, faculty, and staff that will help them defend their rights and protect themselves.
The panelists are Alice Yang, Chair and Professor in the UCSC History department, Amy Argenal, Assistant Professor of Teaching in the UCSC Sociology Department, Dana Frank, Research Professor and Professor Emerita of History at UCSC, Michael Mehr, Santa Cruz immigration attorney, specializing in deportation defense and the intersection of immigration and criminal law, and Andrew Allio, PhD Candidate, Department of History at UCSC.
The link to attend the webinar is https://bit.ly/ACLUSantaCruzMay29Event
There will be ample opportunity to ask the panelists questions.
