Anti-Chevron Day Banner Drop in Berkeley
Large turnout at the University Street pedestrian overpass
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Berkeley, May 21) - The turnout was larger than usual for a banner drop. They gathered on the overpass with signs and banners to condemn Chevron for its environmental devastation and its profiting from Israel's ongoing crimes against humanity. Other "Anti Chevron Day" Actions against Chevron were held throughout the By Area.
The massive number of cars passing under the bridge provided a clear insight into the enormity of the nation's devotion to the automobile. The eight lanes were full, allowing perhaps allowing 600 per minute to pass, non stop. Many of them undoubtedly fouling the atmosphere with Chevron gasoline, ubiquitous in the Bay Area.
The walkway was barricaded by a high, strong chain link fence somewhat restricting the road level view of goings-on on the walkway.
But the cars and trucks definitely got the idea. The din of approval honking, from typical car horns to loud blasts from gigantic trucks was non-stop.
As I remarked to one of the activists that there seemed to be a quite positive public response to the demonstration, she said "people around here don't feel very good about Israel's slaughter of children."
