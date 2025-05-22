top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Anti-Chevron Day Banner Drop in Berkeley

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
Large turnout at the University Street pedestrian overpass
Large turnout at the University St. Pedestrian Overpass
original image (1254x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, May 21) - The turnout was larger than usual for a banner drop. They gathered on the overpass with signs and banners to condemn Chevron for its environmental devastation and its profiting from Israel's ongoing crimes against humanity. Other "Anti Chevron Day" Actions against Chevron were held throughout the By Area.

The massive number of cars passing under the bridge provided a clear insight into the enormity of the nation's devotion to the automobile. The eight lanes were full, allowing perhaps allowing 600 per minute to pass, non stop. Many of them undoubtedly fouling the atmosphere with Chevron gasoline, ubiquitous in the Bay Area.

The walkway was barricaded by a high, strong chain link fence somewhat restricting the road level view of goings-on on the walkway.

But the cars and trucks definitely got the idea. The din of approval honking, from typical car horns to loud blasts from gigantic trucks was non-stop.

As I remarked to one of the activists that there seemed to be a quite positive public response to the demonstration, she said "people around here don't feel very good about Israel's slaughter of children."

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_02-14125-z8a_4636.jpg
original image (1000x1005)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_03-14125-z8a_4674.jpg
original image (1275x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_04-14125-z8b_2915.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_05-14125-z8b_2929.jpg
original image (1327x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_06-14125-z8a_4712.jpg
original image (1320x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_07-14125-z8a_4721.jpg
original image (1399x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_08-14125-z8b_2937.jpg
original image (1409x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_09-14125-z8b_2950.jpg
original image (1443x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_10-14125-z8a_4757.jpg
original image (1277x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_11-14125-z8a_4759.jpg
original image (1443x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_12-14125-z8b_2968.jpg
original image (1313x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_13-14125-z8b_2974.jpg
original image (1000x1518)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_14-14125-z8b_3003.jpg
original image (1315x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_15-14125-z8a_4783.jpg
original image (1162x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_16-14125-z8b_3023.jpg
original image (1566x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_17-14125-z8b_3028.jpg
original image (1000x1217)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_18-14125-z8b_3032.jpg
original image (1306x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_19-14125-z8b_3055.jpg
original image (1000x1546)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, May 22, 2025 12:57PM
sm_20-14125-z8a_4846.jpg
original image (1353x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code