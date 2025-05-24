From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#TeslaTakedown Protest San José/Santana Row
Saturday, May 24, 2025
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
Vickie
Saturday, May 24th
#TeslaTakedown Protest San José / Santana Row
Stevens Creek & Winchester Blvds
10 am - 12 noon
Bring a sign, a water bottle, wear a hat/sunscreen
(If you don’t want to stand, bring a folding chair/stool)
Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
Make a sign! Bring a sign!
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: http://teslatakedown.com
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 22, 2025 12:26PM
