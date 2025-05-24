#TeslaTakedown Protest San José/Santana Row

Date:

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

#TeslaTakedown Protest San José / Santana Row

Stevens Creek & Winchester Blvds

10 am - 12 noon

Bring a sign, a water bottle, wear a hat/sunscreen

(If you don’t want to stand, bring a folding chair/stool)



Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it. We are taking nonviolent action at Tesla to stop Musk's illegal coup.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ We're tanking Tesla's stock price to stop Musk.



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.

Make a sign! Bring a sign!

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla