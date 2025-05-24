From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hikers for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Strawberry Creek Park, 1260 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA 94702.
Join Hikers for Palestine at 11am this Saturday, May 24, 2025.
We’ll walk along the Ohlone Greenway, starting at Strawberry Creek Park in Berkeley and ending near El Cerrito Plaza. This five-mile, out-and-back urban path is flat and paved, and will take about two hours in total. We'll pass through neighborhoods and some sections alongside the BART tracks.
Our goal is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while recharging through the healing power of community and nature. We ask for a donation of $5–$20 to Project Hope Palestine, a Bay Area mutual aid project led by Palestinians. Their mission is to deliver clean water to people in Gaza using on-the-ground water treatment facilities that process groundwater. Project Hope purchases water from these facilities and sends trucks filled with drinkable water to nearly all areas in Gaza, prioritizing those most in need. You may donate in advance at https://venmo.com/u/Project-HopePalestine. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Bring your keffiyehs and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, and don’t forget to bring water, snacks, sunblock, and to wear layers and comfortable shoes. We’ll meet at Strawberry Creek Park, 1260 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA 94702. We look forward to seeing you there!
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 22, 2025 12:25PM
