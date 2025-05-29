From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Debunking YIMBYism
Thursday, May 29, 2025
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Meeting
West Side Tenants Association
St James Church, 4620 California St, San Francisco
Join us for our next general meeting Thursday, May 29th at 6:30pm at St. James Church (4620 California st). We will be debunking the myth of YIMBYism and the danger it possesses to San Francisco ❌❌
Live-streamed for folks at home 🤍
masks required 😷😷
Off the 1 🚍🚍
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ7hXAUhiTi/
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 21, 2025 11:16PM
