Debunking YIMBYism

Date:

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

West Side Tenants Association

Location Details:

St James Church, 4620 California St, San Francisco

Join us for our next general meeting Thursday, May 29th at 6:30pm at St. James Church (4620 California st). We will be debunking the myth of YIMBYism and the danger it possesses to San Francisco ❌❌



Live-streamed for folks at home 🤍

masks required 😷😷

Off the 1 🚍🚍