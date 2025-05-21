top
Americas International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Arrest of Agave Farmer Leaders Sparks Outcry Amid Tequila Industry Controversy

by Eduardo Ruelas
Wed, May 21, 2025 2:33PM
Two prominent agave farmers, Julián Rodríguez Parra and Salvador Ibarra Landeros, were arrested yesterday in Tequila, Jalisco, following a peaceful protest against multinational tequila producers. The arrests come amid a growing legal battle in the United States. A federal class-action lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York accuses Diageo, the global spirits conglomerate, of adulterating its premium tequila brands, Casamigos and Don Julio, with non-agave alcohols.
Tequila, Jalisco – May 21, 2025

Two prominent agave farmers, Julián Rodríguez Parra and Salvador Ibarra Landeros, were arrested yesterday in Tequila, Jalisco, following a peaceful protest against multinational tequila producers. The demonstration highlighted concerns over the alleged use of non-agave substances in tequila production, a practice believed to have caused agave prices to plummet by over 90% in the past year.

Rodríguez Parra, president of the Mexican Agave Council, and Ibarra Landeros, a leading organizer, have been vocal critics of major tequila brands. They accuse these companies of diluting tequila with cane or other non-agave alcohols while still labeling their products as “100% agave.” This practice not only misleads consumers but also undermines the livelihoods of agave farmers who rely on fair market prices for their crops.(Mezcalistas, Food & Wine)

The arrests come amid a growing legal battle in the United States. A federal class-action lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York accuses Diageo, the global spirits conglomerate, of adulterating its premium tequila brands, Casamigos and Don Julio, with non-agave alcohols. The lawsuit alleges that these products were falsely marketed as “100% agave,” deceiving consumers and violating both U.S. and Mexican regulations .(Food & Wine, Reuters)

During the protest, Rodríguez Parra addressed a crowd of agave farmers, stating, “While foreigners pay 250 dollars for a bottle of tequila, here we are paid one peso for a kilo of agave. This is injustice.” Ibarra Landeros added, “We demand that the distilleries produce tequila that’s 100% agave! If they don’t listen to our demands, they’ll find themselves expropriated” .(Mezcalistas)

The arrests have sparked outrage among local communities and human rights organizations, who view the detentions as an attempt to silence dissent and protect corporate interests. Advocates are calling for the immediate release of Rodríguez Parra and Ibarra Landeros and for a thorough investigation into the alleged adulteration practices within the tequila industry.

This incident underscores the broader tensions between traditional agave farmers and large-scale tequila producers. As the industry faces increased scrutiny, stakeholders are urging for greater transparency, fair trade practices, and the preservation of authentic tequila production methods.
§References
by Eduardo Ruelas
Wed, May 21, 2025 2:46PM
https://www.foodandwine.com/diageo-class-action-lawsuit-tequila-purity-claims-11730902

https://www.mezcalistas.com/tequila-industry-corruption/
