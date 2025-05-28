From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mar Monte Monthly: Breaking the “Model Minority” Myth
Date:
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte
Location Details:
Virtual - Zoom details will be shared via email after registration
Join us for May’s Mar Monte Monthly as we delve into the “Model Minority” Myth in honor of Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month!
This month, we’ll dive into the origins, implications, and impact of the “Model Minority” stereotype on API communities. Through thoughtful discussion and reflection, we’ll challenge harmful narratives and celebrate the diversity, resilience, and complexity of API identities. Don't miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and grow together!
Register Here: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/breaking-model-minority-myth
For more information: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/b...
