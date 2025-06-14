top
North Bay
North Bay
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
View events for the week of 6/14/2025
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections

San Rafael: Kick Out the Clowns! End The Greatest Sh*t Show on Earth Circus Protest Rally

San Rafael Plaza 1000 4th Street San Rafael, CA Protest Circus Rally: Wear red noses in tribute to Wavy Gravy. Bring signs.
original image (718x772)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Pro-democracy volunteers
Location Details:
San Rafael Plaza
1000 4th Street
San Rafael, CA

Protest Circus Rally: Wear red noses in tribute to Wavy Gravy. Bring signs.
San Rafael Protest: #NoClowns! #NoKings!

Inspired by the Merry Pranksters, fueled by civic spirit, we’ll make satire our sharpest tool. Our "circus" protest rally circus will feature political theater, music, community storytelling, and bold costumes that say: we’re not clowns—we’re voters, builders, and dreamers.

Red Noses On. Dead Set Playing. The Resistance Rolls In.

WHEN: Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 at 2:00 PM

WHERE: San Rafael Plaza, 1000 4th Street, San Rafael, CA

Info: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/your-city-kick-out-the-clowns-end-the-greatest-shit-show-on-earth-18


San Rafael Kick Out the Clowns: A People’s Circus for Justice

“If every Deadhead voted, the country would be a different place.” – Hunter S. Thompson

On June 14, while Donald Trump throws himself a wannabe dictator parade in D.C., we’ll gather in San Rafael to honor democracy, community, and creative resistance—with a Deadhead-style circus of our own.

This is our time to turn up the music, the mischief, and the meaning. We’ll wear red noses in tribute to Wavy Gravy, dance to the music of the Grateful Dead, and turn downtown into a People’s Ring of Resistance. Inspired by the Merry Pranksters, fueled by civic spirit, we’ll make satire our sharpest tool.

This event is part of the national Kick Out the Clowns day of action from Women’s March—but here in Marin, we’re bringing Deadhead energy to democracy-building.

Hosted by California Progress, Seniors for Peace, and the Aspen Organizing Project, this circus will feature political theater, music, community storytelling, and bold costumes that say: we’re not clowns—we’re voters, builders, and dreamers.

#IfDeadheadsVoted
#KickOutTheClowns
#GratefulResistance
#BuildTheBlueWave
#AfterWeMarchWeOrganize

This event is part of a nationwide day of resistance happening in Washington D.C. and throughout the United States of American on Flag Day: https://www.womensmarch.com/kickouttheclowns

Also: https://www.nokings.org/
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/your...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 21, 2025 9:39AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

