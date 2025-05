San Rafael Protest: #NoClowns! #NoKings!Inspired by the Merry Pranksters, fueled by civic spirit, we’ll make satire our sharpest tool. Our "circus" protest rally circus will feature political theater, music, community storytelling, and bold costumes that say: we’re not clowns—we’re voters, builders, and dreamers.Red Noses On. Dead Set Playing. The Resistance Rolls In.WHEN: Flag Day on Saturday, June 14 at 2:00 PMWHERE: San Rafael Plaza, 1000 4th Street, San Rafael, CAInfo: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/your-city-kick-out-the-clowns-end-the-greatest-shit-show-on-earth-18 San Rafael Kick Out the Clowns: A People’s Circus for Justice“If every Deadhead voted, the country would be a different place.” – Hunter S. ThompsonOn June 14, while Donald Trump throws himself a wannabe dictator parade in D.C., we’ll gather in San Rafael to honor democracy, community, and creative resistance—with a Deadhead-style circus of our own.This is our time to turn up the music, the mischief, and the meaning. We’ll wear red noses in tribute to Wavy Gravy, dance to the music of the Grateful Dead, and turn downtown into a People’s Ring of Resistance. Inspired by the Merry Pranksters, fueled by civic spirit, we’ll make satire our sharpest tool.This event is part of the national Kick Out the Clowns day of action from Women’s March—but here in Marin, we’re bringing Deadhead energy to democracy-building.Hosted by California Progress, Seniors for Peace, and the Aspen Organizing Project, this circus will feature political theater, music, community storytelling, and bold costumes that say: we’re not clowns—we’re voters, builders, and dreamers.#IfDeadheadsVoted#KickOutTheClowns#GratefulResistance#BuildTheBlueWave#AfterWeMarchWeOrganizeThis event is part of a nationwide day of resistance happening in Washington D.C. and throughout the United States of American on Flag Day: https://www.womensmarch.com/kickouttheclowns Also: https://www.nokings.org/