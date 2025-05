Corte Madera: Defend Our Democracy Protest ParadeTwin Cities Protest: Larkspur & Corte MaderaDate & time: Flag Day on Saturday, June 14, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PMPost: https://events.pol-rev.com/events/45e851a1-7935-4c01-b8d2-f0b02b98daab Defend Democracy website info: https://www.democracysavers.org/upcoming-protests.html On this date of Flag Day, Trump is attending a military parade on his birthday – something all fascist dictators love to do.While we celebrate the army’s 250th anniversary and thank the men and women who serve our country for their service, staging a multi-million-dollar parade for a man that violates the Constitution, ignores the rule of law, cuts funding and programs that serve veterans and vulnerable Americans, stops life-saving foreign aid for starving women, men and children, suppresses free speech, deports people without due process, lies, coerces, bullies, intimidates, fails to support democratic Ukraine while praising Putin, makes no effort to get vital aid to starving Palestinians, is jeopardizing the economy, violates standards of common decency and ethics, and is using the presidency to enrich himself and his family, is completely unacceptable.WE THE PEOPLE condemn this wasteful display of power! The millions spent on the parade should have been spent on our veterans!Join the resistance - bring your signs, your voices and your outrage!PROTECT THE CONSTITUTION, DO NOT CELEBRATE THE BIRTHDAY OF A FASCIST!ORGANIZER: Defend Democracy Marin Co.We are local grassroots community activists committed to defending and protecting our democracy from tyranny, fascism and authoritarianism, and to saving our planet.We believe that PEACEFUL AND RESPECTFUL dissent is patriotic and we will resist through protest any and all actions taken by the current President and Administration that violate the constitution, the rule of law, and human rights, and that further jeopardize the future of our fragile planet.We believe that no one, including the President of the United States, is above the law.​We believe that we the people are more powerful than the people in power and that because Congress is failing to fulfill its constitutional mandate we must act to defend and protect our democracy and human rights.​We are committed to voting for and supporting elected officials that uphold the constitution, follow the rule of law, are honest, ethical and willing to stand up to fascism, tyranny, tyrants, and authoritarianism at any cost.