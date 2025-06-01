Let Cuba Live

Date:

Sunday, June 01, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

bay area cuba solidarity network

Location Details:

first Unitarian Church of Oakland

685 14th St, Oakland,CA

Join us for a uniquely direct and educational exchange with 2 highly informed Cuban embassy officials visiting from Washington DC . who will talk about the current challenges that Cuba is facing in this critical moment in US/Cub relations, when Trump adminnistration increasing its attacks on Cuba in order to harm its economy and damage its reputation as a leader in global healthcare