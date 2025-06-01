From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Let Cuba Live
Date:
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
bay area cuba solidarity network
Location Details:
first Unitarian Church of Oakland
685 14th St, Oakland,CA
Join us for a uniquely direct and educational exchange with 2 highly informed Cuban embassy officials visiting from Washington DC . who will talk about the current challenges that Cuba is facing in this critical moment in US/Cub relations, when Trump adminnistration increasing its attacks on Cuba in order to harm its economy and damage its reputation as a leader in global healthcare
