From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mobilize to Make Polluters Pay
Date:
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Oil & Gas Action Network
Email:
Location Details:
California Capitol - West Steps• 1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814 US
California is poised to finally hold polluters accountable for the billions of dollars of damages and harms they have caused for decades. Join us on May 27th at the Capitol — in a historic and inspiring rally.
It’s simple: fossil fuel polluters should pay for the climate damages their products inflicted on California. They shouldn’t get to dump their costs on the public. As the Trump administration continues gutting programs, we must stand up to polluters and demand they pay to clean up their mess. Join the Mobilization to #MakePollutersPay in Sacramento on May 27th!
RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/mobilize-to-make-polluters-pay and we'll share more details soon. Please help spread the word!
It’s simple: fossil fuel polluters should pay for the climate damages their products inflicted on California. They shouldn’t get to dump their costs on the public. As the Trump administration continues gutting programs, we must stand up to polluters and demand they pay to clean up their mess. Join the Mobilization to #MakePollutersPay in Sacramento on May 27th!
RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/mobilize-to-make-polluters-pay and we'll share more details soon. Please help spread the word!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/mobilize-...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 20, 2025 7:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network