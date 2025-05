California is poised to finally hold polluters accountable for the billions of dollars of damages and harms they have caused for decades. Join us on May 27th at the Capitol — in a historic and inspiring rally.It’s simple: fossil fuel polluters should pay for the climate damages their products inflicted on California. They shouldn’t get to dump their costs on the public. As the Trump administration continues gutting programs, we must stand up to polluters and demand they pay to clean up their mess. Join the Mobilization to #MakePollutersPay in Sacramento on May 27th!RSVP at https://actionnetwork.org/events/mobilize-to-make-polluters-pay and we'll share more details soon. Please help spread the word!