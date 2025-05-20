#NoKings: Hands Across Palo Alto to Sunnyvale - Historic 7 Mile Rally Along El Camino Real

Date:

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Together We Will and partners

Location Details:

7 Mile Sidewalk Rally - starting from Telsa Palo Alto along

El Camino Real stretching in a line all the way to Tesla Sunnyvale.



Our goal is a line of 7000 protestors with BIG readable signs.



Join us - you can stand or bring a lawn chair to protest anywhere along El Camino Real that you wish (please do not block intersections, disability ramps, etc.).



This is a peaceful protest. Families welcome!





When: Flag Day on Saturday, June 14



Where: Standing or sitting on sidewalk along El Camino Real from Palo Alto to Mountain View to Sunnyvale (NOT a march - a stationary line of protesting people stretching 7 miles)



PROTEST: 12 – 2 PM @ 7 Mile Line of protesters winding from Tesla Palo Alto

all the way to Tesla Sunnyvale (Santa Cruz Mountains/ocean side of El Camino)



--Starting Point: Sidewalk outside of Tesla Showroom, 4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306



--End Point: Sidewalk outside of Tesla Showroom, 750 El Camino Real. Sunnyvale, CA 94087



AFTER RALLY: 2:30 - 4:00 PM at Gateway Park, El Camino Real and Castro St. in Mtn.View



POST HERE:





NO KINGS DAY is a National Day of Action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies.



On June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A grotesquely expensive spectacle meant to look like strength.



They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too far!



No thrones! No crowns! No kings!



#NoKings website:





This 7X7K pro-democracy protest is brought to by organizers Sally Lieber and IdaRose Sylvester, of Together We Will and several co-hosts. It will be a one-of-a-kind rally, stretching seven miles on El Camino Real between the Palo Alto and Sunnyvale Tesla showrooms. This event will take place along the sidewalk on the Santa Cruz Mtns/ocean side of El Camino Real.



We need 7,000 people to make a solid line between these two locations. We know we can do it, after our over 5,000-person strong event on April 5!



Rather than aggregating in any one spot, we ask you to form a single person deep line between these points, picking any spot that is most comfortable and convenient for you. Please do not block intersections, sidewalk access, or on-off ramps.



Shortly, we will provide information on the obvious segments people can stand and encourage you to sign up for a segment!



June 14 is Flag Day. The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. And we're taking it back, for all Americans.



We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. Bring your American flag or another flag that has meaning to you and BIG readable signs. You may also bring lawn chairs, musical instruments, any anything you need to be comfortable!



After events: You are welcome to attend an After Rally from 2:30-4:00 PM at El Camino and Castro Street in Mountain View. Please also consider attending Justice Vanguard’s Juneteenth event in Los Altos until 5:00 PM. More at



A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.



Learn more about and stay involved in our work, under the Together We Will banner,



https://tinyurl.com/twwpamvsignup.

________________________________________________________________



HANDS OFF PROTEST in MTN. VIEW - Organized by Together We Will on April 5



https://www.mv-voice.com/news/2025/04/06/thousands-turn-up-in-mountain-view-protesting-trump-administration/



- - - - - -



NEWS STORY: Hands Across Chicagoland on Sunday, May 18, 2025



"30-mile protest against President Trump policies links Aurora to Chicago"



https://abc7chicago.com/post/hands-chicagoland-rally-30-mile-protest-president-donald-trump-policies-links-aurora-chicago-ogden-avenue/16462021/ #NoKings Protest: 7x7K Hands Across Palo Alto, Mountain View, SunnyvaleWhen: Flag Day on Saturday, June 14Where: Standing or sitting on sidewalk along El Camino Real from Palo Alto to Mountain View to Sunnyvale (NOT a march - a stationary line of protesting people stretching 7 miles)PROTEST: 12 – 2 PM @ 7 Mile Line of protesters winding from Tesla Palo Altoall the way to Tesla Sunnyvale (Santa Cruz Mountains/ocean side of El Camino)--Starting Point: Sidewalk outside of Tesla Showroom, 4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306--End Point: Sidewalk outside of Tesla Showroom, 750 El Camino Real. Sunnyvale, CA 94087AFTER RALLY: 2:30 - 4:00 PM at Gateway Park, El Camino Real and Castro St. in Mtn.ViewPOST HERE: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/786416/ NO KINGS DAY is a National Day of Action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies.On June 14—Flag Day—Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A grotesquely expensive spectacle meant to look like strength.They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too far!No thrones! No crowns! No kings!#NoKings website: https://www.nokings.org/ This 7X7K pro-democracy protest is brought to by organizers Sally Lieber and IdaRose Sylvester, of Together We Will and several co-hosts. It will be a one-of-a-kind rally, stretching seven miles on El Camino Real between the Palo Alto and Sunnyvale Tesla showrooms. This event will take place along the sidewalk on the Santa Cruz Mtns/ocean side of El Camino Real.We need 7,000 people to make a solid line between these two locations. We know we can do it, after our over 5,000-person strong event on April 5!Rather than aggregating in any one spot, we ask you to form a single person deep line between these points, picking any spot that is most comfortable and convenient for you. Please do not block intersections, sidewalk access, or on-off ramps.Shortly, we will provide information on the obvious segments people can stand and encourage you to sign up for a segment!June 14 is Flag Day. The flag doesn’t belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to us. And we're taking it back, for all Americans.We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. Bring your American flag or another flag that has meaning to you and BIG readable signs. You may also bring lawn chairs, musical instruments, any anything you need to be comfortable!After events: You are welcome to attend an After Rally from 2:30-4:00 PM at El Camino and Castro Street in Mountain View. Please also consider attending Justice Vanguard’s Juneteenth event in Los Altos until 5:00 PM. More at https://www.justicevanguard.org A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.Learn more about and stay involved in our work, under the Together We Will banner, http://www.facebook.com/groups/twwpamv or sign up on our low volume email list at________________________________________________________________HANDS OFF PROTEST in MTN. VIEW - Organized by Together We Will on April 5- - - - - -NEWS STORY: Hands Across Chicagoland on Sunday, May 18, 2025"30-mile protest against President Trump policies links Aurora to Chicago"