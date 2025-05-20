Yetide Badaki visits Capitol Hill with state lawmakers who are veterans to urge complete restoration of clean energy investments, and to ensure none of these funds are used to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy.

State lawmakers who were also veterans visited Congress to defend climate investments for the energy security of our nation and environmental justice for all. They were with actress Yetide Badaki and others from the Elected Officials to Protect America Energy Security Summit. PHOTO: Second from left: Daniel Ramos, Adelantó Mayor Pro Tem, California, Navy Veteran and Yetide Badaki is at the far right.

Fresh from an EOPA DC Energy Security Summit and press conference, Yetide Badaki and 34 lawmakers visit Congress

May 20, 2025

WASHINGTON DC. On May 6, 2025 Yetide Badaki, writer, producer, and actress known for Star Trek, and American Gods went to Capitol Hill and talked with members of Congress and urged the restoration of environmental regulations, and the continuation of the climate investments in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). These investments should never be sacrificed to pay for a tax cut for the extremely wealthy.

“While visiting US Representatives on Capitol Hill to let them know how important it is to keep funding the Inflation Reduction Act, I performed my civic duty every citizen is guaranteed under our Constitution. The Inflation Reduction Act is a true climate justice law. That’s why its environmental justice provisions have been targeted as diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Yet it is diversity, equity, and an inclusive society that makes America great. This inclusive tapestry is who we are as a people,” said Yetide Badaki, writer, producer, and actress known for Star Trek, and American Gods. “In our democracy every voice counts regardless of race, social economic status or opinion. We must continue to fight to keep our Constitution and all the rights it affords us by law. We must uphold the laws of Congress, including the Inflation Reduction Act.”

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) invested over $369 billion in energy and climate programs over 10 years.

Yetide Badaki was Master of Ceremonies at the Elected Officials to Protect America National Press Club press conference as part of the EOPA Energy Security Summit that she also attended.

“We at Elected Officials to Protect America have been honored to have Yetide Badaki attend our summit, and host our press conference. She knows there can be no true equality in America without environmental justice for all,” said Ramona Cornell du Houx, Elected Officials to Protect America Communications Director. “The Inflation Reduction Act fights the climate crisis by reducing our carbon footprint, creates jobs, lifts up environmental justice communities, and is critical to national energy security. The IRAs direct investments in disadvantaged communities put us on the road to achieve environmental justice for all. We should never stop this progress to increase the coffers of oligarchs.”

At the Elected Officials to Protect America Energy Security Summit elected officials, many who are veterans, brought home the fact that investments in clean energy, sustainable infrastructure, and climate resiliency are key to our energy security, and the world’s.

“Yetide Badaki’s insights, clarity and vision for our country need to be heard. We’re fortunate to have her share them with us, and the world,” said Alex Cornell du Houx, former Maine State Representative, Marine combat veteran, President of the Elected Officials to Protect America, and Co-Founder. “Any increase in fossil fuel production threatens infrastructure, health, water, and food supplies at home and globally. However, the current administration fails to recognize the climate crisis as a threat multiplier in their 2025 threat assessment, despite previously acknowledging the danger during this president’s first term. The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have already strengthened our nation’s energy security, reduced our carbon footprint, created jobs, and lifted up disadvantaged communities while combating the climate crisis. To cut these critical investments in favor of a tax cut for the ultra wealthy should never happen.”

The IRA and BIL represent the federal government’s biggest climate investments in history and have created 900 new factories across America, representing 400,000 jobs.

Daniel Ramos, Mayor Pro Tem, of Adelanto also visited Congressional offices to defend the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Environmental protection cuts along with the clean energy investment rollbacks — from the executive orders of the president and Environmental Protection Agency actions — threaten the public health and prosperity of millions of Americans. Science tells us we are experiencing extreme heatwaves, fires, atmospheric rivers, and drought because we are destroying our climate by using fossil fuels as a form of energy. California’s water supplies are on life support. These conditions represent a clear and present danger,” said Daniel Ramos, Mayor Pro Tem, Adelanto, California, Navy Veteran, Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA) California Leadership Council. “California is the world’s 4th largest economy. But without more climate crisis mitigation programs, our state’s ability to deliver water will be cut by up to 23 percent in 20 years. That reduction represents enough water to supply 1,736,000 homes for a year. The Inflation Reduction Act is strengthening my community against these climate threats. Clean energy and climate mitigation strengthens security. Federal funding for clean energy investments must continue to protect all our people from ravages of the climate crisis.”

Modeling released by the research firm Energy Innovation found that by cutting U.S. emissions from fossil fuels in half by decade’s end — which scientists say is needed to avoid truly catastrophic warming — would grow the economy by $570 billion annually by 2030, and avoid 45,000 premature deaths through reduced air pollution.

The EOPA Energy Security Summit helped foster strategic partnerships with elected officials, impact investors, and climate solution companies to scale up, and move forward to clean energy initiatives.

Speakers from the EOPA Energy Security press conference. From left to right: Master of Ceremonies: Yetide Badaki, producer/writer and actress Star Trek, American Gods, Deborah Loomis, Fmr. Senior Advisor for Climate Change Office of the Sec. of the Navy, Washington D.C., Navy Veteran, Dr. Pat Spearman, Fmr. Nevada State Senator President Pro-Tempore, Retired Army Lt. Colonel, Debbie Sariñana, New Mexico State Rep., District 21, Air Force Medic Veteran, Sandra Scott, Georgia State Rep., District 76, Army Veteran, Daniel Ramos, Adelantó Mayor Pro Tem, California, Navy Veteran and Alex Cornell du Houx, EOPA President/Co-Founder, Fmr. Maine State Rep., Fmr. Marine