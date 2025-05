Redwood City Protest Rally: Support Veterans! Defend the Constitution!Sidewalk Rally on D-Day - Pro-Democracy, Anti-War, Pro Veterans' Medical & Disability BenefitsWhen: Friday, June 6 at 4:30 – 6:30pm PTWhere: intersection of El Camino Real & Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063Redwood City info: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/789506/ This a local Indivisible event! A peaceful protest on the 81st anniversary of D-Day in 1944--US soldiers fought (and 4,410 US soldiers died) against fascism...why we're not speaking German!This is also Anti-Gun Violence Day.This event is part of a Washington D.C. and nationwide day of rally action to demand Trump & DOGE stop cutting and eliminating health care services, disability benefits, and jobs for U.S. veterans.Unite4Vets website: https://www.unite4veterans.org/