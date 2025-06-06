top
Peninsula Health, Housing & Public Services

Redwood City: #Unite4Vets - Pro-Democracy, Anti-War, Save Vets' Med & Disability Benefits

Redwood City - sidewalk protest rally intersection of El Camino Real &amp; Jefferson Avenue Redwood City, CA 94063 Peaceful rally
original image (936x636)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 06, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Redwood City - sidewalk protest rally
intersection of El Camino Real & Jefferson Avenue
Redwood City, CA 94063

Peaceful rally
Redwood City Protest Rally: Support Veterans! Defend the Constitution!

Sidewalk Rally on D-Day - Pro-Democracy, Anti-War, Pro Veterans' Medical & Disability Benefits

When: Friday, June 6 at 4:30 – 6:30pm PT

Where: intersection of El Camino Real & Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063

Redwood City info: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/789506/

This a local Indivisible event! A peaceful protest on the 81st anniversary of D-Day in 1944--US soldiers fought (and 4,410 US soldiers died) against fascism...why we're not speaking German!

This is also Anti-Gun Violence Day.

This event is part of a Washington D.C. and nationwide day of rally action to demand Trump & DOGE stop cutting and eliminating health care services, disability benefits, and jobs for U.S. veterans.

Unite4Vets website: https://www.unite4veterans.org/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/789...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 20, 2025 1:50PM
