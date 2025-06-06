From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Redwood City: #Unite4Vets - Pro-Democracy, Anti-War, Save Vets' Med & Disability Benefits
Date:
Friday, June 06, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
Redwood City - sidewalk protest rally
intersection of El Camino Real & Jefferson Avenue
Redwood City, CA 94063
Peaceful rally
intersection of El Camino Real & Jefferson Avenue
Redwood City, CA 94063
Peaceful rally
Redwood City Protest Rally: Support Veterans! Defend the Constitution!
Sidewalk Rally on D-Day - Pro-Democracy, Anti-War, Pro Veterans' Medical & Disability Benefits
When: Friday, June 6 at 4:30 – 6:30pm PT
Where: intersection of El Camino Real & Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063
Redwood City info: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/789506/
This a local Indivisible event! A peaceful protest on the 81st anniversary of D-Day in 1944--US soldiers fought (and 4,410 US soldiers died) against fascism...why we're not speaking German!
This is also Anti-Gun Violence Day.
This event is part of a Washington D.C. and nationwide day of rally action to demand Trump & DOGE stop cutting and eliminating health care services, disability benefits, and jobs for U.S. veterans.
Unite4Vets website: https://www.unite4veterans.org/
Sidewalk Rally on D-Day - Pro-Democracy, Anti-War, Pro Veterans' Medical & Disability Benefits
When: Friday, June 6 at 4:30 – 6:30pm PT
Where: intersection of El Camino Real & Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94063
Redwood City info: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/789506/
This a local Indivisible event! A peaceful protest on the 81st anniversary of D-Day in 1944--US soldiers fought (and 4,410 US soldiers died) against fascism...why we're not speaking German!
This is also Anti-Gun Violence Day.
This event is part of a Washington D.C. and nationwide day of rally action to demand Trump & DOGE stop cutting and eliminating health care services, disability benefits, and jobs for U.S. veterans.
Unite4Vets website: https://www.unite4veterans.org/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/789...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 20, 2025 1:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network