View events for the week of 6/6/2025
North Bay / Marin Health, Housing & Public Services

San Rafael: #Unite4Vets Rally on D-Day - NO DOGE Cuts to VA Health & Disability Benefits!

Marin Veterans' Memorial Auditorium Parking Lot 10 Avenue of the Flags San Rafael, CA 94903
original image (936x636)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 06, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Marin Veterans for Democracy
Location Details:
Marin Veterans' Memorial Auditorium Parking Lot
10 Avenue of the Flags
San Rafael, CA 94903

SAN RAFAEL: Defending Veterans on D-Day Rally

The rally will include firsthand accounts from veterans and their providers on the difficulties they are experiencing in receiving and providing care.

This event is part of a Washington D.C. and nationwide day of rally action to demand Trump & DOGE stop cutting and eliminating health care services, disability benefits, and jobs for U.S. veterans.

When: Friday, June 6 @ 12 – 1 PM PT

Where: Marin Veterans' Memorial Auditorium Parking Lot in San Rafael

San Rafael info: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/791017/

Or join the Washington D.C. rally livestream here: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/785320/


June 6, 2025, marks the 81st anniversary of D-Day, the day the Allied forces launched the biggest sea invasion with a singular goal: overthrow the fascists of Nazi Germany.

Join thousands of veterans, military families, and their allies on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the Unite for Veterans, Unite for America Rally and at rallies across the nation. We are coming together to defend the benefits, jobs, and dignity that every generation of veterans has earned through sacrifice.

Join Marin Veterans for Democracy, veterans and their allies as we once again rally in front of the Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

This rally will take place on the same day as the primary gathering on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as well as in state capitols, large cities and small towns. Veterans and military family members are being fired by the thousands from federal jobs. Their healthcare is being gutted. Their benefits are under siege.

We rally to:

--Defend veteran and military family member employment in the federal workforce

--Stop the privatization and weakening of the Department of Veterans Affairs

--Hold political leaders accountable for policies that harm veterans & their families.

Veteran jobs, healthcare, and essential VA services are under attack. We will not stand by.

Unite4Vets website: https://www.unite4veterans.org/



For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/791...
