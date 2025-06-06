June 6 National Rally To Defend Veterans & VA: Friday June 6 is the anniversary of D-DAY — and we’ll be in Washington DC to join the Unite for Veterans. Unite for America. RALLY on the National Mall !!We will stand with THOUSANDS of VETERANS from across the country IN SUPORT of THEIR RIGHTS and BENEFITS — as we have since we started in 1996.RALLY STARTS at 2. We’ll play a short but LOUD ELECTRIC ⚡️.pngset.RALLY DETAILS at Unite4Veterans.orgUNITE FOR VETERANS. UNITE FOR AMERICA. 👊.pngWho’s coming ??Rally With America’s VeteransAmerica made a promise to its veterans. It's a promise we intend to keep.On June 6th, join thousands of veterans, military families, and their allies on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the Unite for Veterans, Unite for America Rally.We are coming together to defend the benefits, jobs, and dignity that every generation of veterans has earned through sacrifice.Veteran jobs, healthcare, and essential VA services are under attack. We will not stand by.Rally DetailsWhen: Friday, June 6th, 2025Time: 2:00 PM ETWhere: The National Mall, Washington, D.C. (between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol)Why We RallyVeterans and military family members are being fired by the thousands from federal jobs. Our healthcare is being gutted. Our benefits are under siege.This isn't the first time veterans have had to fight for what was promised. From the Bonus Army of 1932 to the battles for the GI Bill and Agent Orange care, veterans have always led the charge for justice.Now, it's our turn.We rally to:Defend veteran and military family member employment in the federal workforceStop the privatization and weakening of the Department of Veterans AffairsHold political leaders accountable for policies that harm veterans and their familiesDonateWe cannot do this work without your supportThe Unite for Veterans March is a rallying cry to protect what’s been earned through service—and we need your help to make it heard.Your support helps to:Elevate the voices of veterans calling on the country to keep its promisesFund outreach, logistics, and on-the-ground coordination ahead of the June 6 marchKeep this effort impactful, visible, and veteran-ledPlease note: Donations are tax-deductible