From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
National Rally In DC To Defend VA & Vets: Friday June 6 is the anniversary of D-DAY
Date:
Friday, June 06, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Unite4Veterans.org
Location Details:
National Day Of Action To Defend The VA and Veterans on June 6 on The Washington DC Mall
June 6 National Rally To Defend Veterans & VA: Friday June 6 is the anniversary of D-DAY — and we’ll be in Washington DC to join the Unite for Veterans. Unite for America. RALLY on the National Mall !!
We will stand with THOUSANDS of VETERANS from across the country IN SUPORT of THEIR RIGHTS and BENEFITS — as we have since we started in 1996.
RALLY STARTS at 2. We’ll play a short but LOUD ELECTRIC ⚡️.pngset.
RALLY DETAILS at Unite4Veterans.org
UNITE FOR VETERANS. UNITE FOR AMERICA. 👊.png
Who’s coming ??
https://www.unite4veterans.org
https://www.facebook.com/DropkickMurphys/posts/listen-up-friday-june-6-is-the-anniversary-of-d-day-and-well-be-in-washington-dc/1219378676210315/
Rally With America’s Veterans
America made a promise to its veterans. It's a promise we intend to keep.
On June 6th, join thousands of veterans, military families, and their allies on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the Unite for Veterans, Unite for America Rally.
We are coming together to defend the benefits, jobs, and dignity that every generation of veterans has earned through sacrifice.
Veteran jobs, healthcare, and essential VA services are under attack. We will not stand by.
Rally Details
When: Friday, June 6th, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Where: The National Mall, Washington, D.C. (between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol)
Why We Rally
Veterans and military family members are being fired by the thousands from federal jobs. Our healthcare is being gutted. Our benefits are under siege.
This isn't the first time veterans have had to fight for what was promised. From the Bonus Army of 1932 to the battles for the GI Bill and Agent Orange care, veterans have always led the charge for justice.
Now, it's our turn.
We rally to:
Defend veteran and military family member employment in the federal workforce
Stop the privatization and weakening of the Department of Veterans Affairs
Hold political leaders accountable for policies that harm veterans and their families
Donate
We cannot do this work without your support
The Unite for Veterans March is a rallying cry to protect what’s been earned through service—and we need your help to make it heard.
Your support helps to:
Elevate the voices of veterans calling on the country to keep its promises
Fund outreach, logistics, and on-the-ground coordination ahead of the June 6 march
Keep this effort impactful, visible, and veteran-led
Please note: Donations are tax-deductible
We will stand with THOUSANDS of VETERANS from across the country IN SUPORT of THEIR RIGHTS and BENEFITS — as we have since we started in 1996.
RALLY STARTS at 2. We’ll play a short but LOUD ELECTRIC ⚡️.pngset.
RALLY DETAILS at Unite4Veterans.org
UNITE FOR VETERANS. UNITE FOR AMERICA. 👊.png
Who’s coming ??
https://www.unite4veterans.org
https://www.facebook.com/DropkickMurphys/posts/listen-up-friday-june-6-is-the-anniversary-of-d-day-and-well-be-in-washington-dc/1219378676210315/
Rally With America’s Veterans
America made a promise to its veterans. It's a promise we intend to keep.
On June 6th, join thousands of veterans, military families, and their allies on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for the Unite for Veterans, Unite for America Rally.
We are coming together to defend the benefits, jobs, and dignity that every generation of veterans has earned through sacrifice.
Veteran jobs, healthcare, and essential VA services are under attack. We will not stand by.
Rally Details
When: Friday, June 6th, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Where: The National Mall, Washington, D.C. (between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol)
Why We Rally
Veterans and military family members are being fired by the thousands from federal jobs. Our healthcare is being gutted. Our benefits are under siege.
This isn't the first time veterans have had to fight for what was promised. From the Bonus Army of 1932 to the battles for the GI Bill and Agent Orange care, veterans have always led the charge for justice.
Now, it's our turn.
We rally to:
Defend veteran and military family member employment in the federal workforce
Stop the privatization and weakening of the Department of Veterans Affairs
Hold political leaders accountable for policies that harm veterans and their families
Donate
We cannot do this work without your support
The Unite for Veterans March is a rallying cry to protect what’s been earned through service—and we need your help to make it heard.
Your support helps to:
Elevate the voices of veterans calling on the country to keep its promises
Fund outreach, logistics, and on-the-ground coordination ahead of the June 6 march
Keep this effort impactful, visible, and veteran-led
Please note: Donations are tax-deductible
For more information: http://www.Unite4Veterans.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 20, 2025 8:10AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network