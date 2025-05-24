Lompico Pond Restoration Project Workdays - native habitat restoration, remove invasives, reveal and plant native flora, environmental care for supporting native fauna and flora and Pond water quality4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-OctoberWe will supply tools!Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work glovesPlease consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the areaRecommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwearUpon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April print edition are now available onlineLake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley PostRestoration and Demonstration Project in Progress By Julie Horner Through the San Lorenzo Valley Native Habitat...Info:1.408.634.9749