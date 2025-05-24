top
protest cheer
Santa Cruz Indymedia Environment & Forest Defense

Lompico Pond Restoration Project - Workday

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Jim Vivian
Email:
Phone:
4086349749
Location Details:
11603 Lakeshore Dr. 95018 (Lompico Pond aka "Guacamole Pond" officially "Lake Lompico")
Lompico Pond Restoration Project Workdays - native habitat restoration, remove invasives, reveal and plant native flora, environmental care for supporting native fauna and flora and Pond water quality

4th Saturday of every month,10am- Noon, January-October


We will supply tools!

Recommended to bring your own work gloves but we have extras if you don't have work gloves

Please consider walking or riding a bike as parking is limited in the area

Recommend long pants and long sleeves and sturdy closed toe footwear

Upon arrival, be sure to sign the volunteer sheet. This important step ensures your safety and participation.


The San Lorenzo Valley Post article and photos Re: Lompico Pond Restoration Project that appeared in the April print edition are now available online

Lake Lompico: A Labor of Love - San Lorenzo Valley Post
Restoration and Demonstration Project in Progress By Julie Horner Through the San Lorenzo Valley Native Habitat...
https://slvpost.com/lake-lompico-a-labor-of-love/


Info:
https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/lompico-pond-felton-ca/
LompicoPond [at] gmail.com
1.408.634.9749
For more information: https://slvhabitatrestoration.org/project/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 20, 2025 12:06AM
Add Your Comments
