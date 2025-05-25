From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Monterey Palestine Solidarity Rally and Vigil

Date:

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Monterey Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

717 Del Monte Ave Monterey, Ca

Window on the Bay Park along Del Monte at intersection of Camino El Estero.

Bringing attention to ongoing genocide, apartheid and illegal decades-long brutal occupation of the Palestinian people. Varying activities including music, art, food, cultural items for sale, information, BDS marches. Going strong for over one year. Make this your protest destination when visiting Monterey. Rain or shine.