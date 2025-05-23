Salinas Palestine Solidarity Vigil

Date:

Friday, May 23, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Salinas Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

1275 S. Main St. Salinas, Ca

Intersection of South Main and Blanco Rd in front of Star Market on one, two, three, four corners depending upon amount of participants.

Bringing attention to ongoing genocide, apartheid and illegal decades-long brutal occupation of the Palestinian people. Vigil going strong for over one year. Rain or shine.