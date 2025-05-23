From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Salinas Palestine Solidarity Vigil
Date:
Friday, May 23, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Salinas Palestine Solidarity
Location Details:
1275 S. Main St. Salinas, Ca
Intersection of South Main and Blanco Rd in front of Star Market on one, two, three, four corners depending upon amount of participants.
Bringing attention to ongoing genocide, apartheid and illegal decades-long brutal occupation of the Palestinian people. Vigil going strong for over one year. Rain or shine.
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 19, 2025 4:30PM
