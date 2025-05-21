From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
From Pinochet to Trump: Fighting to Defeat Fascism" Film screening & Discussion
Date:
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism Nor-Cal
Location Details:
Berkeley, CA
From Pinochet to Trump: Fighting to Defeat Fascism"
Film screening & Discussion
Fundraiser for Refuse Fascism NorCal
Join us this Wednesday, 7:00 PM in Berkeley*, CA!
Watch a powerful 25-minute segment from the documentary "A Force More Powerful" (narrated by Ben Kingsley), telling the story of how nonviolent protest helped bring down the brutal U.S.-backed fascist dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in Chile.
After the screening, stay to discuss:
❓️What lessons does this history hold for today;
❓️Why sustained, nonviolent mass protest has the potential to drive Trump/MAGA fascist regime from power;
❓️What it will take to build that kind of movement now.
Let’s learn from history—and act before it’s too late!
* The exact location in Berkeley will be emailed after the ticket reservation. Get your ticket here: https://bit.ly/43sGZw6*
If you have any questions, DM us on Instagram (@RefuseFascism.Norcal) or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org
Film screening & Discussion
Fundraiser for Refuse Fascism NorCal
Join us this Wednesday, 7:00 PM in Berkeley*, CA!
Watch a powerful 25-minute segment from the documentary "A Force More Powerful" (narrated by Ben Kingsley), telling the story of how nonviolent protest helped bring down the brutal U.S.-backed fascist dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in Chile.
After the screening, stay to discuss:
❓️What lessons does this history hold for today;
❓️Why sustained, nonviolent mass protest has the potential to drive Trump/MAGA fascist regime from power;
❓️What it will take to build that kind of movement now.
Let’s learn from history—and act before it’s too late!
* The exact location in Berkeley will be emailed after the ticket reservation. Get your ticket here: https://bit.ly/43sGZw6*
If you have any questions, DM us on Instagram (@RefuseFascism.Norcal) or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org
For more information: http://www.refusefascism.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 19, 2025 1:30PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network