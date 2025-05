From Pinochet to Trump: Fighting to Defeat Fascism"Film screening & DiscussionFundraiser for Refuse Fascism NorCalJoin us this Wednesday, 7:00 PM in Berkeley*, CA!Watch a powerful 25-minute segment from the documentary "A Force More Powerful" (narrated by Ben Kingsley), telling the story of how nonviolent protest helped bring down the brutal U.S.-backed fascist dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet in Chile.After the screening, stay to discuss:❓️What lessons does this history hold for today;❓️Why sustained, nonviolent mass protest has the potential to drive Trump/MAGA fascist regime from power;❓️What it will take to build that kind of movement now.Let’s learn from history—and act before it’s too late!* The exact location in Berkeley will be emailed after the ticket reservation. Get your ticket here: https://bit.ly/43sGZw6 If you have any questions, DM us on Instagram (@RefuseFascism.Norcal) or email at norcal [at] refusefascism.org