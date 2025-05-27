People's Arms Embargo Strategy Workshop

Date:

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

The U.S. government has failed the people of Gaza by continuing to arm Israel. After over a year and a half of demanding an arms embargo to no avail, it's time to discuss a strategy that does not rely on our government.



Join CODEPINK Palestine Campaign Coordinator, Nour, for a strategy workshop on the People's Arms Embargo. We'll discuss the #MaskOffMaersk campaign, Zurich Insurance, and our strategy forward to stop arms to Israel.