People's Arms Embargo Strategy Workshop
Date:
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
The U.S. government has failed the people of Gaza by continuing to arm Israel. After over a year and a half of demanding an arms embargo to no avail, it's time to discuss a strategy that does not rely on our government.
Join CODEPINK Palestine Campaign Coordinator, Nour, for a strategy workshop on the People's Arms Embargo. We'll discuss the #MaskOffMaersk campaign, Zurich Insurance, and our strategy forward to stop arms to Israel.
