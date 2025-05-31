From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Human Banner at Santa Cruz Main Beach
Date:
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Time:
10:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible Santa Cruz County
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Main Beach
Join Us to Spell “RESIST!!” on the Beach – May 31st
We’re creating a human banner on the beach, spelling out the word RESIST!, with each letter represented by a different color of the rainbow. Once everyone is in place, we’ll take aerial photographs of the banner. This is a fun, family friendly event and an impactful way to protest - invite your friends!
The last human banner (“IMPEACH & REMOVE!” on April 19, 2025, at Ocean Beach) was featured in stunning aerial photos distributed by the Associated Press worldwide. We're hoping for a similar impact in Santa Cruz.
How to Participate:
Volunteers forming the letters will wear the designated color for their letter.
Everyone else is encouraged to dress however they like — this is Santa Cruz, so bring the tie-dye!
Sign up to wear a specific color under a letter here: http://bit.ly/4iSUb2S
Background:
For over 20 years, Brad Newsham and Travis Van Brasch have organized human banners at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Many of us from Santa Cruz have joined those events. After the April gathering, we thought: “Why not do one in Santa Cruz?” Brad agreed to bring his expertise, and now it’s happening!
What to Expect:
The letter shapes will be pre-marked in the sand. We'll stand to fill them in. Here's a short video from the April 19th banner: Watch the video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXNiLd59884
Getting There:
Plenty of paid parking nearby. Allow extra time to park and walk.
Access points: through the boardwalk (stairs at Beach St. & Leibrandt) or around the river end of the boardwalk.
Santa Cruz Metro Route 19 stops at Pacific & Front, near the Monterey Bay Marine Sanctuary Exploration Center.
Please Note: Dogs are not allowed on this beach
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6656091663...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 19, 2025 7:22AM
