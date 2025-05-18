top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Thousands of N. CA Teachers Rally in SF Against Fascist Attacks on Public Education

by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 18, 2025 4:13PM
Thousands of teachers rallied and marched in San Francisco against the attacks on public education. They spoke about the destruction of Title 1 and the growing privatization of public education as well as the ICE raids.
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of teachers rallied in San Francisco as part of a CTA statewide day of action against the attacks on public education by Trump and the threatened layoffs of teachers and staff throughout the state.

Many contracts are expiring at the same time and the union is talking about having joint actions. The rally speakers also said that the attacks on public education were also not just with the Trump government which was called a fascist government and attacks by Biden and the Democrats.

Teachers talked about the destruction of Title 1 and the elimination of the Department of Education and how it will affect special education students and other students who need additional support. They also talked about the privatization of education through vouchers and charter schools. Speaker and teachers also opposed the continued funding of the US supported genocide in Gaza and the US war machine and the ICE attacks on the schools threatening all immigrants and public education. After the rally there was a march that included a protest at the ICE office in San Francisco.

Additional Media:

UESF Teachers Speak Out On Genocide, Schools & Capitalism At Rally Against School Closures
https://youtu.be/-p5fBtxefog

SF teachers union rallies against closures despite pause
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/education/teachers-union-steadfast-against-school-closures/article_95d81fa4-9731-11ef-adbe-830f4c4cc704.html

Stop The Closures! SFUSD UESF Teachers Demand More Social Workers & Para-Professionals
https://youtu.be/BiPrtUiBMYQ

UESF Educators & Paras Fed Up! SFUSD Workers Take Strike Vote Over Wages & Short Staffing
https://youtu.be/DxMw_Lu7Dlk

SF teachers vote 97 percent to authorize strike
School staff union has already sought strike; building trades union will seek one, too
https://missionlocal.org/2023/10/teacher-strike-vote-san-francisco-school-district/

Payroll Chaos Kills At SFUSD: UESF SEIU 1021 Workers Fed Up With "Empower" Program That Is A Wreck
https://youtu.be/BrqaxUOR_ro

"Give Us Our Money" SF UESF Sleep-in & Occupation of SFUSD To Get Back Pay For Their Members
https://youtu.be/lkGP6v--84o

No Cuts In the Classes! Trusteeship Threatened As SF UESF Teachers & Students Protest At SFUSD HQ
https://youtu.be/p-zk1okKQXw

San Francisco School Board made harmful budget choices for students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/san-francisco-school-board-made-harmful-budget-choices-for-students/?fbclid=IwAR34cgzXCA5G77L_r8BxYd5XqoaM4XMbi9Wank11eZmXWsedH0fs-ypgPQc

‘A cruel austerity agenda is the antithesis of what our students and schools need’
https://www.sfexaminer.com/opinion/do-not-divest-from-direct-student-services-to-balance-s-f-school-budget/

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

My Working Conditions Are My Student's Living Conditions" SF UESF Teachers Caravan & Rally Protest
https://youtu.be/t6sgpNGHfpM

Demos, Billionaires & War On Teachers & Public Education From SFUSD To OUSD With Jack Gerson
https://youtu.be/u52tZhMIt7M

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/s0D_V_vDDrQ
§Participants At The Teachers Rally
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 18, 2025 4:13PM
sm_img_0632.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Thousands of teachers joined the rally with supporters.
https://youtu.be/s0D_V_vDDrQ
§Teachers Oppose The ICE Raids
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 18, 2025 4:13PM
sm_img_0643.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teachers are angry about the ICE raids on schools which are terrorizing the immigrants as well as the entire school. They also marched to the ICE office to protest these fascist tactics.
https://youtu.be/s0D_V_vDDrQ
§Learning Is Life Says A Teacher
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 18, 2025 4:13PM
sm_img_0622.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Learning Is Life said a teacher in her sign.
https://youtu.be/s0D_V_vDDrQ
§Time To Expel Trump
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 18, 2025 4:13PM
A Sign For The Expulsion Of Trump For
original image (4032x3024)
A teacher called for the expulsion of Trump after his report card
https://youtu.be/s0D_V_vDDrQ
§Some Of the Teacher Contingents
by Labor Video Project
Sun, May 18, 2025 4:13PM
sm_img_0580.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teacher contingents came from throughout Northern California
https://youtu.be/s0D_V_vDDrQ
