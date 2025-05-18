Thousands of teachers rallied and marched in San Francisco against the attacks on public education. They spoke about the destruction of Title 1 and the growing privatization of public education as well as the ICE raids.

Thousands of teachers rallied in San Francisco as part of a CTA statewide day of action against the attacks on public education by Trump and the threatened layoffs of teachers and staff throughout the state.Many contracts are expiring at the same time and the union is talking about having joint actions. The rally speakers also said that the attacks on public education were also not just with the Trump government which was called a fascist government and attacks by Biden and the Democrats.Teachers talked about the destruction of Title 1 and the elimination of the Department of Education and how it will affect special education students and other students who need additional support. They also talked about the privatization of education through vouchers and charter schools. Speaker and teachers also opposed the continued funding of the US supported genocide in Gaza and the US war machine and the ICE attacks on the schools threatening all immigrants and public education. After the rally there was a march that included a protest at the ICE office in San Francisco.Production of Labor Video Project