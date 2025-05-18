Thousands show up and join Bay Area Educators to unite in action to save schools

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, May 17) - Incredibly, Trump has eliminated the nation's Department of Education. As he continues his assault on the American people, their health, their environment, their economy, their education, and especially their rights, a core group is serious about fighting back. Called Bay Area Educators United, they organized in March 2021.The goal has been:

“To encourage greater solidarity, organization, and mobilization between educators across District lines. The educators that formed BAEU believe that "so long as the fight is confined to what locals acting by themselves can wring from their respective Districts we are doomed to a perpetual battle for scraps".