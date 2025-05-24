From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trade War, Unions, the Economic Crisis & Internationalism: UFCLP A Panel
Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84794116790
Trade War, Unions, The Economic Crisis & Internationalism: UFCLP A Panel
The growing trade war escalated by Trump has created economic crisis in global capitalism and divisions in the labor movement with the UAW and Teamster leadership supporting the tariffs on Mexico and Canada and around the world.
This panel will look at the causes of trade war, how it will affect workers and what unions and the working class should do about the trade war.
Saturday May 24, 2025 2PM PST/4PM CST/5PM EST
Initial Panelists:
John Palmer, VP At Large Of Teamsters
Julian de Gortari, UAW 4811 Member Rank and File Caucus
Frank Hammer, UAW 909 President Retired
Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
Topic: Trade War, Unions, The Economic Crisis & Internationalism: A Panel
Time: May 24, 2025 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 18, 2025 1:51PM
