U.S. Labor & Workers

Trade War, Unions, the Economic Crisis & Internationalism: UFCLP A Panel

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84794116790
original image (990x1264)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84794116790
Trade War, Unions, The Economic Crisis & Internationalism: UFCLP A Panel

The growing trade war escalated by Trump has created economic crisis in global capitalism and divisions in the labor movement with the UAW and Teamster leadership supporting the tariffs on Mexico and Canada and around the world.

This panel will look at the causes of trade war, how it will affect workers and what unions and the working class should do about the trade war.

Saturday May 24, 2025 2PM PST/4PM CST/5PM EST
Initial Panelists:
John Palmer, VP At Large Of Teamsters
Julian de Gortari, UAW 4811 Member Rank and File Caucus
Frank Hammer, UAW 909 President Retired

Sponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org

Topic: Trade War, Unions, The Economic Crisis & Internationalism: A Panel
Time: May 24, 2025 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84794116790

Meeting ID: 847 9411 6790
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,84794116790# US
+16699009128,,84794116790# US (San Jose)
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 18, 2025 1:51PM
