Trade War, Unions, The Economic Crisis & Internationalism: UFCLP A PanelThe growing trade war escalated by Trump has created economic crisis in global capitalism and divisions in the labor movement with the UAW and Teamster leadership supporting the tariffs on Mexico and Canada and around the world.This panel will look at the causes of trade war, how it will affect workers and what unions and the working class should do about the trade war.Saturday May 24, 2025 2PM PST/4PM CST/5PM ESTInitial Panelists:John Palmer, VP At Large Of TeamstersJulian de Gortari, UAW 4811 Member Rank and File CaucusFrank Hammer, UAW 909 President RetiredSponsored by United Front Committee For A Labor PartyTopic: Trade War, Unions, The Economic Crisis & Internationalism: A PanelTime: May 24, 2025 02:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 847 9411 6790One tap mobile+16694449171,,84794116790# US+16699009128,,84794116790# US (San Jose)