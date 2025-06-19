2025 CA State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration of our unique Journey From Slavery to Freedom

Date:

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Phone:

279-278-4100

Location Details:

West Steps, California State Capitol

10th and Capitol Mall

Juneteenth is our newest Title 5 US Federal Holiday since June 2021. Here in the Capitol City of the Great State of California Juneteenth remains a quasi-optional day of observance formality and State employees where you must to ask and receive permission then utilize a floating holiday.



Our unique California Journey From Slavery to Freedom during the transition from Mexican Rule to US Rule remains “political satire” and/or reflects intentional institutional amnesia throughout our 4th largest economy on earth. Chattel Slavery in California remains an “open secret” in Sacramento.



From the US Capitol Ellipse in Washington DC to the West Steps of our California State Capitol, our National Juneteenth Observance Foundation remains diligent in ferreting out our authentic Juneteenth story honoring our USCT Troops who fought to preserve the Union while ending chattel slavery throughout America during our US Civil War.



We remain diligent sharing the efficacy of Freedom

throughput all 58 CA Counties and @100+ CA Cities with 100,000 residents. We encourage flying our National Juneteenth Flag while sharing our authentic journey from slavery to freedom.



California Governor Newsom, CA Executive Officers and California Legislative Leadership could prioritize “Americas Peculiar Institution” and ongoing adverse impacts toward freedom this special California 175th Anniversary by officially acknowledging an official paid Juneteenth Holiday for all of California.



Everyone is invited to join our 2025 California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration and Day of Action to visit key Legislative members poised to assist and a few members reportedly still in opposition to alignment with our Title 5 US Juneteenth Federal Holiday, 2 1/2+ years late.