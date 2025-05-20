Qatar, Trump, Israel - Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!



Might Qatar replace Israel as a US surrogate?



It could happen.



After sending 2,000 pound bombs to Israel, Trump bypassed Tel Aviv on his recent Middle East trip – being greeted with the signature Gulf state diplomacy – glitzy events and expensive promises. In what appeared to be a snub of Netanyahu, Trump visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where the latter offered to buy $200 million Boeing jets and gift Trump a $400 million luxury plane.



Both Republicans and Democrats, alike, are raising eyebrows at Trump’s pivot to Qatar check-book diplomacy, with GOP hawks screaming that Qatar subsidizes Hamas and “What about Israel?!” while those protesting US-Israel genocide in Gaza wonder if there’s ray of light in the darkness of bombardment and starvation.



Join us on CODEPINK Congress to unpack Trump’s Middle East trip, along with his side deals for the release of a US hostage in Gaza and the restart of the Iran nuclear deal.



Featured Guest:



Sarah Leah Whitson is the Executive Director of DAWN, an organization that seeks to support democracy and human rights in the Middle East, hold abusers accountable, and reform US policy in the region. Previously, she served as executive director of Human Rights Watch's Middle East and North Africa Division from 2004 – 2020, overseeing the work of the division in 19 countries, with staff located in 10 countries. Fluent in English, Arabic and Armenian, Whitson serves on the boards of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians and the Armenian Bar Association.