Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War

Cross-country Ride Against War in Gaza Kicks Off

Bob Sanders, Riding Against War
Date:
Friday, May 30, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ron Zucker
Email:
Phone:
6507991997
Location Details:
Crissy Field Warming Hut, Marine Drive and West Bluff
Bob Sanders is a 70-year-old activist, a member of New Hampshire Peace Action and the founder of Not In My Name, NH, a group of Jewish Americans opposed to Israel's violence against Palestinians.

At the end of May, after flying in to San Francisco on the 28th, Bob will embark on a cross-country bicycle ride for peace. He is calling it Ride Against War on Gaza (RAW GAZA); the message is one of protesting Israel’s war crimes against the Palestinian people. Bob has done similar rides based on a similar theme, and he is looking to repeat the feat. His ride is endorsed by Peace Action, the American Friends Service Committee and Jewish Voice for Peace. The web site for the ride is https://nhpeaceaction.org/event/raw-gaza-x-country-tour/.

On Friday the 30th, Bob will officially begin his ride in San Francisco at the Crissy Field Warming Hut, where Marine Drive meets West Bluff – with a send-off at 9 AM – to the East Bay via the ferry.

All are invited to join us…and we want to invite any bike-riders to begin the trip with him, and ride a mile or two, or many miles if desired. Let us know about any interest in being a rider. And let us know if you are in the East Bay, and we can keep you posted about possible events there on the 30th as well.

For more info about Bob’s ride, contact him at 603-224-6124, or bob.gns [at] gmail.com.
For more information: https://nhpeaceaction.org/event/raw-gaza-x...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 17, 2025 11:32PM
by Ron Zucker
Sat, May 17, 2025 11:32PM
https://nhpeaceaction.org/event/raw-gaza-x...
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
