Microsoft Build Virtual Action
Date:
Monday, May 19, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
No Azure for Apartheid
Location Details:
Online
Microsoft has the audacity to celebrate the “future of tech” at Build—while using that same tech to fuel genocide in Palestine. Join us to protest Microsoft’s complicity in Israeli war crimes by speaking up in the comments section in Build keynote. Let’s make it impossible for Satya Nadella and other Microsoft execs to ignore the blood on their cloud.
Mark your calendars for the Microsoft Build opening keynote on Monday, May 19 at 9:00 AM PDT with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CTO Kevin Scott.
During the livestream, speak up in the comments section to protest Microsoft’s complicity in Israeli war crimes.
Go to the following link on how to participate: https://noazureforapartheid.com/action/build/digital/
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/noazureforaparth...
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 17, 2025 4:56PM
