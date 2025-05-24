Celebrate Revolutionary Ecology--Judi Bari day

Date:

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Time:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Karen

Location Details:

Park Blvd. and East 34st St., Oakland

May 24 is Judi Bari Day in Oakland. On the anniversary of the bombing of Judi, Darryl Cherney and COINTELPRO attack on Earth First!, we celebrate revolutionary resistance and movement solidarity.



Make music, speak out and paint pavement art for Revolutionary Ecology, Judi all those facing state repression today.



Why is a violent assault against a white environmentalist 35 years ago relevant in today’s world—When approaching 100,000 are brutally killed, starved and bombed by imperialist aggressors as they lay waste to the land?



These issues of racism, genocide, imperialism, capitalism and repression of activists, of journalists and repression of people of color are all connected. It boils down to power and profit over planet and people. When we fight we win, but more to the point, when we fight together in solidarity, we win.



Now, more than ever, it’s a time to raise our fists in the air, howl with the wolves, and build our blockades to stop their war on the earth and her inhabitants.



Speak Out, Shout Out for targeted, disappeared and killed activists. Bring Music! We mark the moment of the bomb explosion in Judi’s car under her seat @ just prior to noon.