From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Celebrate Revolutionary Ecology--Judi Bari day
Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Karen
Location Details:
Park Blvd. and East 34st St., Oakland
May 24 is Judi Bari Day in Oakland. On the anniversary of the bombing of Judi, Darryl Cherney and COINTELPRO attack on Earth First!, we celebrate revolutionary resistance and movement solidarity.
Make music, speak out and paint pavement art for Revolutionary Ecology, Judi all those facing state repression today.
Why is a violent assault against a white environmentalist 35 years ago relevant in today’s world—When approaching 100,000 are brutally killed, starved and bombed by imperialist aggressors as they lay waste to the land?
These issues of racism, genocide, imperialism, capitalism and repression of activists, of journalists and repression of people of color are all connected. It boils down to power and profit over planet and people. When we fight we win, but more to the point, when we fight together in solidarity, we win.
Now, more than ever, it’s a time to raise our fists in the air, howl with the wolves, and build our blockades to stop their war on the earth and her inhabitants.
Speak Out, Shout Out for targeted, disappeared and killed activists. Bring Music! We mark the moment of the bomb explosion in Judi’s car under her seat @ just prior to noon.
Make music, speak out and paint pavement art for Revolutionary Ecology, Judi all those facing state repression today.
Why is a violent assault against a white environmentalist 35 years ago relevant in today’s world—When approaching 100,000 are brutally killed, starved and bombed by imperialist aggressors as they lay waste to the land?
These issues of racism, genocide, imperialism, capitalism and repression of activists, of journalists and repression of people of color are all connected. It boils down to power and profit over planet and people. When we fight we win, but more to the point, when we fight together in solidarity, we win.
Now, more than ever, it’s a time to raise our fists in the air, howl with the wolves, and build our blockades to stop their war on the earth and her inhabitants.
Speak Out, Shout Out for targeted, disappeared and killed activists. Bring Music! We mark the moment of the bomb explosion in Judi’s car under her seat @ just prior to noon.
For more information: http://www.headwaterspreserve.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 17, 2025 3:44PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network