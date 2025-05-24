top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/24/2025
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

Celebrate Revolutionary Ecology--Judi Bari day

Woman playing fiddle and shouting into a megaphone
original image (904x1532)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Karen
Location Details:
Park Blvd. and East 34st St., Oakland
May 24 is Judi Bari Day in Oakland. On the anniversary of the bombing of Judi, Darryl Cherney and COINTELPRO attack on Earth First!, we celebrate revolutionary resistance and movement solidarity.

Make music, speak out and paint pavement art for Revolutionary Ecology, Judi all those facing state repression today.

Why is a violent assault against a white environmentalist 35 years ago relevant in today’s world—When approaching 100,000 are brutally killed, starved and bombed by imperialist aggressors as they lay waste to the land?

These issues of racism, genocide, imperialism, capitalism and repression of activists, of journalists and repression of people of color are all connected. It boils down to power and profit over planet and people. When we fight we win, but more to the point, when we fight together in solidarity, we win.

Now, more than ever, it’s a time to raise our fists in the air, howl with the wolves, and build our blockades to stop their war on the earth and her inhabitants.

Speak Out, Shout Out for targeted, disappeared and killed activists. Bring Music! We mark the moment of the bomb explosion in Judi’s car under her seat @ just prior to noon.
For more information: http://www.headwaterspreserve.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 17, 2025 3:44PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code