No Other Land is a powerful 2024 documentary that follows the Israeli military's systematic displacement of Palestinian communities in the West Bank village of Masafer Yatta. The film focuses on the lives of a Palestinian activist, Basel Adra, and an Israeli journalist, Yuval Abraham, who form an unlikely alliance to document and resist the destruction of Masafer Yatta.Despite being the most awarded, and critically acclaimed film of 2024, Academy Award winner for Best Documentary Feature, and picked for distribution in 24 countries, No Other Land couldn't find a U.S. distributor due to its subject matter.RSVP: https://www.givebutter.com/VQS4b3