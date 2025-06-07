From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"No Other Land", 2025 Academy Award Winner
Date:
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Joan Simon
Location Details:
Grace Baptist Church
484 E. San Fernando St.
San Jose, CA 95112
No Other Land is a powerful 2024 documentary that follows the Israeli military's systematic displacement of Palestinian communities in the West Bank village of Masafer Yatta. The film focuses on the lives of a Palestinian activist, Basel Adra, and an Israeli journalist, Yuval Abraham, who form an unlikely alliance to document and resist the destruction of Masafer Yatta.
Despite being the most awarded, and critically acclaimed film of 2024, Academy Award winner for Best Documentary Feature, and picked for distribution in 24 countries, No Other Land couldn't find a U.S. distributor due to its subject matter.
RSVP: https://www.givebutter.com/VQS4b3
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 17, 2025 8:11AM
