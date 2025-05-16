Hundreds of San Francisco City workers rallied at the City Hall to demand that SF Mayor Daniel Lurie not cut public jobs and stop the privatization of jobs.

Hundreds of San Francisco City worker rallied at SF City hall on May 14, 2025 to oppose any cuts to San Francisco public services.The City has a $750 million budget deficit and the billionaire mayor scion from Levi's Daniel Lurie is moving to privatize public services while laying off thousands of public workers.