San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

SF City Workers Rally & Demand that Demo Mayor Lurie Make No Cuts on City Services

by Labor Video Project
Fri, May 16, 2025 8:50PM
Hundreds of San Francisco City workers rallied at the City Hall to demand that SF Mayor Daniel Lurie not cut public jobs and stop the privatization of jobs.
Hundreds of San Francisco City worker rallied at SF City hall on May 14, 2025 to oppose any cuts to San Francisco public services.

The City has a $750 million budget deficit and the billionaire mayor scion from Levi's Daniel Lurie is moving to privatize public services while laying off thousands of public workers.

Additional Media:

Stop The Frigging Greed! SF City Workers Demand That AB&B Pay Their Taxes & Warn Mayor Lurie On Cuts
https://youtu.be/DBp_krD7w_w

"He Locked The Doors" SF Mayor Lurie Locks The Doors On SF Black City Workers To Prevent Meeting
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8

SF Black Trade Unionists & Unionists Speak Out Against Systemic Racism & Retaliation In CCSF
https://youtu.be/iW1AUFe2fl8

CCSF Black Workers & Supporters Speak Out At SF City Hall Against Systemic Racism And Corruption
https://youtu.be/rVZ7zyc4gjY

Union Busting, Union Rights, Racism, Covid/PPE & Healthcare Workers With SEIU 1021 SF Local Leaders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MxyTGFLtu0

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI

On Day Before Women’s Day, SF City Workers Rally & Speak Out Against Discrimination, Racism, Privatization & Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/GeBcv4rFZfM

SF General Hospital Workers Fed Up With Short Staffing Threatening Patient Safety While Millions Go For Outsourcing
https://youtu.be/2-mA-9oVb-M

Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s

Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s

Workers Speak Out At SF Supervisor’s Meeting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-kmrjrxvF4&t=275s

Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rI

EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/FDLYPHUMsmw
